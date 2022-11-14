Here is why Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.00%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), which is $9.30 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.52 after opening rate of $9.41 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.30 before closing at $9.48.Recently in News on November 14, 2022, Teva Announces Unique Collaboration with Rimidi to Expand the Reach of its Respiratory Digital Health Platform. Collaboration will integrate data into healthcare provider workflows, supporting remote chronic care and population health management. You can read further details here

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.34 on 08/11/22, with the lowest value was $6.78 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) full year performance was -0.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares are logging -18.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.78 and $11.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4036556 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) recorded performance in the market was 18.35%, having the revenues showcasing -15.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.28B, as it employees total of 34713 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.72, with a change in the price was noted +1.64. In a similar fashion, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited posted a movement of +21.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,190,350 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TEVA is recording 2.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.11.

Technical breakdown of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

Raw Stochastic average of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.32%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.16%, alongside a downfall of -0.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.36% during last recorded quarter.