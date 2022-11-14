Energy Transfer LP (ET) Quarterly Performance is 5.35%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Energy Transfer LP (ET) was valued at $12.20. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.40 while reaching the peak value of $12.46 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.085. The stock current value is $12.22.Recently in News on November 1, 2022, Energy Transfer Reports Strong Third Quarter 2022 Results and Raises 2022 Outlook. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) (“Energy Transfer” or the “Partnership”) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Energy Transfer LP had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.95 on 11/01/22, with the lowest value was $8.26 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) full year performance was 33.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Energy Transfer LP shares are logging -5.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.96 and $12.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4082034 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Energy Transfer LP (ET) recorded performance in the market was 48.24%, having the revenues showcasing 5.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.05B, as it employees total of 12558 workers.

The Analysts eye on Energy Transfer LP (ET)

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the Energy Transfer LP a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.36, with a change in the price was noted +2.50. In a similar fashion, Energy Transfer LP posted a movement of +25.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 19,357,416 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ET is recording 1.77 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.77.

Technical rundown of Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Transfer LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.19%.

Considering, the past performance of Energy Transfer LP, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.41%, alongside a boost of 33.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.35% during last recorded quarter.