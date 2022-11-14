Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA). It is currently valued at $1.79. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.01, after setting-off with the price of $1.88. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.83 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.92.Recently in News on November 10, 2022, A Q&A With Qurate Retail’s Virginia Nguyen, One of the Top 100 Diversity Officers in the U.S. Earlier this year, the National Diversity Council recognized Virginia Nguyen, Chief Diversity Officer at Qurate Retail GroupSM, as one of the Top 100 Diversity Officers in the United States. The National Diversity Council is a leader in convening the private, public and non-profit sectors to advance multicultural environments. You can read further details here

Qurate Retail Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.1600 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $1.5000 for the same time period, recorded on 11/04/22.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) full year performance was -77.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Qurate Retail Inc. shares are logging -80.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.50 and $9.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3459631 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) recorded performance in the market was -74.74%, having the revenues showcasing -49.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 745.00M, as it employees total of 26659 workers.

Analysts verdict on Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Qurate Retail Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.6660, with a change in the price was noted -1.62. In a similar fashion, Qurate Retail Inc. posted a movement of -47.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,205,169 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QRTEA is recording 30.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 27.95.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Qurate Retail Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.78%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Qurate Retail Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -74.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.00%, alongside a downfall of -77.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -49.87% during last recorded quarter.