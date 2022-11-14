Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.54

For the readers interested in the stock health of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY). It is currently valued at $3.59. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.14, after setting-off with the price of $3.79. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.72 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.95.Recently in News on November 14, 2022, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Announces Additional Privately Negotiated Senior Notes Exchanges and Concurrent Private Placement of Common Stock with Several Institutional Holders. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) today announced that it has entered into privately negotiated exchange agreements with several existing institutional holders of its 3.749% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2024 (the “2024 notes”), 4.915% Senior Notes due 2034 (the “2034 notes”) and 5.165% Senior Notes due 2044 (the “2044 notes”). The existing holders collectively exchanged approximately $69 million aggregate principal amount of 2024 notes (being all of the existing holders’ beneficially owned 2024 notes), $5.8 million aggregate principal amount of 2034 notes and $48.2 million aggregate principal amount of 2044 notes (collectively, the “exchange notes”). Pursuant to the exchange agreements, Bed Bath & Beyond will issue an aggregate of approximately 11.7 million shares of common stock to the existing holders in exchange for the exchange notes, including accrued and unpaid interest thereon (the “transaction”). Following the closing of the transaction, the exchange notes will be cancelled and no longer outstanding. The transaction is expected to close on or about November 16, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction is exempt from registration under Section 4(a)(2) and Rule 506(c) under the Securities Act of 1933. You can read further details here

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.06 on 03/07/22, with the lowest value was $3.52 for the same time period, recorded on 11/14/22.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) full year performance was -82.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares are logging -88.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.52 and $30.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17239073 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) recorded performance in the market was -72.91%, having the revenues showcasing -75.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 341.99M, as it employees total of 32000 workers.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 9 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.00, with a change in the price was noted -3.56. In a similar fashion, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. posted a movement of -49.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 33,250,066 in trading volumes.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.73%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -72.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -59.02%, alongside a downfall of -82.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -75.31% during last recorded quarter.