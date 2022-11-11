XL Fleet Corp. (XL): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of XL Fleet Corp. (XL), which is $1.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.9483 after opening rate of $0.83 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.79 before closing at $0.87.Recently in News on November 9, 2022, XL Fleet Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Following Recent Transformational Acquisition of Spruce Power. XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) (“XL Fleet” or the “Company”), is a leading owner and operator of distributed solar energy assets across the United States, offering subscription-based services to more than 51,000 customers and making renewable energy more accessible to everyone, today announced third quarter 2022 financial results. Results for the third quarter of 2022 reflect contribution from the Company’s XL Grid and Drivetrain businesses for the full three month period ended September 30, 2022, and partial-quarter contribution from Spruce Power for the period from September 9, 2022 through September 30, 2022. You can read further details here

XL Fleet Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.5600 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.6900 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) full year performance was -83.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, XL Fleet Corp. shares are logging -84.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.69 and $6.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1020700 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the XL Fleet Corp. (XL) recorded performance in the market was -73.69%, having the revenues showcasing -37.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 118.28M, as it employees total of 177 workers.

The Analysts eye on XL Fleet Corp. (XL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0837, with a change in the price was noted -0.34. In a similar fashion, XL Fleet Corp. posted a movement of -25.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,126,298 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for XL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of XL Fleet Corp. (XL)

Raw Stochastic average of XL Fleet Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.27%.

Considering, the past performance of XL Fleet Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -73.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.34%, alongside a downfall of -83.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.80% during last recorded quarter.