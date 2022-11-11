The countdown is on: Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH)

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) is priced at $77.93 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $81.40 and reached a high price of $81.51, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $80.17. The stock touched a low price of $76.04.Recently in News on November 8, 2022, Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend. Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.4957 per share out of the Company’s capital surplus. The dividend will be payable on January 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2023. You can read further details here

Cardinal Health Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $81.57 on 11/07/22, with the lowest value was $48.42 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) full year performance was 54.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cardinal Health Inc. shares are logging -4.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $45.85 and $81.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4864139 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) recorded performance in the market was 51.35%, having the revenues showcasing 12.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.56B, as it employees total of 46500 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cardinal Health Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 65.49, with a change in the price was noted +26.44. In a similar fashion, Cardinal Health Inc. posted a movement of +51.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,901,025 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH)

Raw Stochastic average of Cardinal Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.42%.

Considering, the past performance of Cardinal Health Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 51.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.74%, alongside a boost of 54.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.42% during last recorded quarter.