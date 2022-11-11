Take note of this Trade Activity: Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), which is $581.78 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $581.87 after opening rate of $525.74 while the lowest price it went was recorded $518.26 before closing at $443.77.Recently in News on November 9, 2022, FICO Survey: 1 in 6 Thai Consumers Will Leave a Bank for a Competitor if Unhappy With Response to Scams. Thai banks looking to retain and grow customers need to improve fraud management response. You can read further details here

Fair Isaac Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $581.87 on 11/10/22, with the lowest value was $340.48 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) full year performance was 49.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fair Isaac Corporation shares are logging 9.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $340.48 and $531.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 844411 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) recorded performance in the market was 34.15%, having the revenues showcasing 18.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.78B, as it employees total of 3367 workers.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 445.06, with a change in the price was noted +196.77. In a similar fashion, Fair Isaac Corporation posted a movement of +51.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 191,888 in trading volumes.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Fair Isaac Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.80%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Fair Isaac Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 64.94%, alongside a boost of 49.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 33.23% in the 7-day charts and went down by 43.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.55% during last recorded quarter.