Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 696.00K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX), which is $11.72 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.76 after opening rate of $10.19 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.19 before closing at $9.45.Recently in News on November 10, 2022, Quanterix to Participate in the Canaccord MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum. Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company fueling scientific discovery through ultrasensitive biomarker detection, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Masoud Toloue and Chief Financial Officer Michael Doyle will present at the CG MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. EST in Boston, MA. Toloue will also host one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors that day. You can read further details here

Quanterix Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $43.32 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $6.31 for the same time period, recorded on 08/09/22.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) full year performance was -77.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quanterix Corporation shares are logging -79.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 85.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.31 and $57.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 679715 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) recorded performance in the market was -72.36%, having the revenues showcasing 12.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 429.30M, as it employees total of 460 workers.

The Analysts eye on Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Quanterix Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.28, with a change in the price was noted -4.87. In a similar fashion, Quanterix Corporation posted a movement of -29.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 708,770 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QTRX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)

Raw Stochastic average of Quanterix Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.95%.

Considering, the past performance of Quanterix Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -72.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.59%, alongside a downfall of -77.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.05% during last recorded quarter.