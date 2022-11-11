Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) was valued at $5.35. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.49 while reaching the peak value of $6.77 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.44. The stock current value is $6.64.Recently in News on November 1, 2022, Mammoth Energy Announces Two Sand Supply Agreements. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) (“Mammoth” or the “Company”) today announced that its subsidiaries, Piranha Proppant LLC and Taylor Frac, LLC, have entered into two sand supply agreements with third-party service providers with terms of 12 months and 21 months, respectively, beginning on January 1, 2023. Under the terms of the agreements, the Company’s subsidiaries have agreed to supply, in aggregate, approximately 1.75 million tons of sand across multiple grades (20/40, 30/50, and 40/70) over the contract periods. You can read further details here

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.77 on 11/10/22, with the lowest value was $1.35 for the same time period, recorded on 03/01/22.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) full year performance was 129.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. shares are logging 4.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 391.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.35 and $6.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 563382 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) recorded performance in the market was 264.84%, having the revenues showcasing 66.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 320.18M, as it employees total of 783 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mammoth Energy Services Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.77, with a change in the price was noted +4.34. In a similar fashion, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. posted a movement of +188.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 170,385 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TUSK is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

Technical breakdown of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK)

Raw Stochastic average of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.90%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Mammoth Energy Services Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 264.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 295.24%, alongside a boost of 129.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 78.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 66.83% during last recorded quarter.