Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE): Investing has never been easier

Let's start up with the current stock price of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE), which is $1.17 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.06 after opening rate of $2.05 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.17 before closing at $1.99.Recently in News on November 10, 2022, Jounce Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results. – INNATE trial of JTX-8064 +/- pimivalimab Phase 1 Dose Escalation data at ESMO-IO Annual Congress -.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.8000 on 02/09/22, with the lowest value was $1.1700 for the same time period, recorded on 11/10/22.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) full year performance was -86.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -87.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and -34.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.79 and $9.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 698849 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) recorded performance in the market was -85.99%, having the revenues showcasing -75.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 60.21M, as it employees total of 137 workers.

Analysts verdict on Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jounce Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.0833, with a change in the price was noted -1.90. In a similar fashion, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -61.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 278,586 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JNCE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.76%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Jounce Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -85.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -72.47%, alongside a downfall of -86.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -44.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -44.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -75.16% during last recorded quarter.