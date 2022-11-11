Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD), which is $41.17 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $41.30 after opening rate of $37.58 while the lowest price it went was recorded $37.58 before closing at $34.87.Recently in News on October 26, 2022, Goosehead Insurance, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results. – Total and Core Revenue Each Increased 38% and 39% over the Prior Year, Respectively –– Total Written Premium Increased 42% to $616 million –– Net Income of $3.0 million, decreased $2.3 million from a Year Ago –– Adjusted EBITDA of $11.0 million was up 67% over the Prior-Year Period –– Adjusted EBITDA Margin Increased over 320 Basis Points to 19% in the Third Quarter –– Operating Franchises Increased 23% and Corporate Agent headcount decreased 18% –. You can read further details here

Goosehead Insurance Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $133.11 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $29.23 for the same time period, recorded on 10/14/22.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) full year performance was -69.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Goosehead Insurance Inc shares are logging -72.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $29.23 and $147.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 605399 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) recorded performance in the market was -68.35%, having the revenues showcasing -39.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.57B, as it employees total of 1238 workers.

Analysts verdict on Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Goosehead Insurance Inc a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 46.82, with a change in the price was noted -0.99. In a similar fashion, Goosehead Insurance Inc posted a movement of -2.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 350,334 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GSHD is recording 19.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 18.02.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Goosehead Insurance Inc in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.24%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Goosehead Insurance Inc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -68.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.50%, alongside a downfall of -69.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.29% during last recorded quarter.