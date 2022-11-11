Gear up for the change! New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has hit the volume of 1449023

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is priced at $25.62 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $27.85 and reached a high price of $28.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $27.33. The stock touched a low price of $26.85.Recently in News on October 26, 2022, New Oriental Announces Results for the First Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2022. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (the “Company” or “New Oriental”) (NYSE: EDU/ 9901.SEHK), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2022, which is the first quarter of New Oriental’s fiscal year 2023. You can read further details here

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.89 on 11/07/22, with the lowest value was $8.40 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) full year performance was 34.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares are logging -14.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 205.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.40 and $29.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1449023 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) recorded performance in the market was 30.14%, having the revenues showcasing 8.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.36B, as it employees total of 46653 workers.

Market experts do have their say about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.51, with a change in the price was noted +4.93. In a similar fashion, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. posted a movement of +23.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,622,062 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EDU is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

Raw Stochastic average of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.35%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 179.45%, alongside a boost of 34.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.24% during last recorded quarter.