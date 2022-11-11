Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO), which is $27.09 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $29.45 after opening rate of $28.87 while the lowest price it went was recorded $28.72 before closing at $29.41.Recently in News on November 10, 2022, FLOWERS FOODS, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO), producer of Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake, and other bakery foods, today reported financial results for the company’s 12-week third quarter ended October 8, 2022. You can read further details here

Flowers Foods Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.73 on 01/19/22, with the lowest value was $24.15 for the same time period, recorded on 06/14/22.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) full year performance was 15.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Flowers Foods Inc. shares are logging -8.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $24.15 and $29.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1336047 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) recorded performance in the market was 7.06%, having the revenues showcasing 6.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.27B, as it employees total of 8900 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Flowers Foods Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.97, with a change in the price was noted +2.08. In a similar fashion, Flowers Foods Inc. posted a movement of +8.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,206,073 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FLO is recording 0.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Technical breakdown of Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO)

Raw Stochastic average of Flowers Foods Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.62%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Flowers Foods Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.85%, alongside a boost of 15.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.83% during last recorded quarter.