Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW). It is currently valued at $81.07. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $85.60, after setting-off with the price of $85.13. Company’s stock value dipped to $82.60 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $84.63.Recently in News on October 20, 2022, Lamb Weston Holdings Announces Agreement to Acquire Remaining Interests in European Joint Venture Lamb-Weston/Meijer. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) (“Lamb Weston” or the “Company”) announced today it has entered into an agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) to purchase the remaining equity interests in its European joint venture with Meijer Frozen Foods B.V. for €700 million in cash and common stock of Lamb Weston. You can read further details here

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $88.04 on 11/02/22, with the lowest value was $49.71 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) full year performance was 44.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares are logging -7.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $49.71 and $88.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1337032 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) recorded performance in the market was 33.53%, having the revenues showcasing 3.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.18B, as it employees total of 8000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 79.42, with a change in the price was noted +13.21. In a similar fashion, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +19.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,508,004 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LW is recording 5.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.29.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.97%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.74%, alongside a boost of 44.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.62% during last recorded quarter.