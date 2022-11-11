Dave Inc. (DAVE) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 2.22M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Dave Inc. (DAVE), which is $0.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.30 after opening rate of $0.293 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.2652 before closing at $0.30.Recently in News on November 11, 2022, Dave to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences. Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE, DAVEW) (“Dave” or the “Company”), one of the leading U.S. neobanks on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following investor conferences:. You can read further details here

Dave Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.3459 on 02/02/22, with the lowest value was $0.2527 for the same time period, recorded on 11/03/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Dave Inc. (DAVE) full year performance was -97.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dave Inc. shares are logging -97.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $15.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2167476 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dave Inc. (DAVE) recorded performance in the market was -97.11%, having the revenues showcasing -55.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 110.44M.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5207, with a change in the price was noted -0.56. In a similar fashion, Dave Inc. posted a movement of -61.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,412,908 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DAVE is recording 0.95 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.83.

Dave Inc. (DAVE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Dave Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.14%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.83%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Dave Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -97.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -87.33%, alongside a downfall of -97.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.05% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -55.55% during last recorded quarter.