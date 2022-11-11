Boxed Inc. (BOXD): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) is priced at $0.69 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.58 and reached a high price of $0.7237, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.55. The stock touched a low price of $0.54.Recently in News on November 9, 2022, Boxed, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Retail Gross Profit Increased YoY by 88.8%Retail Gross Margin Increased YoY by 503 Basis PointsGross Merchandise Value Increased YoY by 8.3% to $49.0 millionRetail Net Revenue Increased YoY by 8.9% to $41.6 millionRetail Net Revenue per Active Customer Increased YoY by 38.4% to $336. You can read further details here

Boxed Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.6300 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.4700 for the same time period, recorded on 11/01/22.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) full year performance was -93.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Boxed Inc. shares are logging -95.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.47 and $17.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1432372 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Boxed Inc. (BOXD) recorded performance in the market was -94.96%, having the revenues showcasing -57.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.47M, as it employees total of 250 workers.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2774, with a change in the price was noted -0.92. In a similar fashion, Boxed Inc. posted a movement of -57.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,470,872 in trading volumes.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Boxed Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.38%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.61%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Boxed Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -94.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -92.79%, alongside a downfall of -93.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.25% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -57.41% during last recorded quarter.