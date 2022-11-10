Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT), which is $8.44 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.00 after opening rate of $7.67 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.31 before closing at $7.00.Recently in News on November 8, 2022, Vivint Smart Home Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results. Revenue grew by nearly 14% (more than 18% after normalizing for Canadian divestiture), driven by strong growth in total subscribers, an all-time high in average monthly recurring revenue per user, and significant contribution from Smart Energy offering. You can read further details here

Vivint Smart Home Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.15 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $3.26 for the same time period, recorded on 06/29/22.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) full year performance was -16.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vivint Smart Home Inc. shares are logging -36.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 158.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.26 and $13.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1752944 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) recorded performance in the market was -13.70%, having the revenues showcasing 41.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.77B, as it employees total of 11000 workers.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vivint Smart Home Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.87, with a change in the price was noted +4.47. In a similar fashion, Vivint Smart Home Inc. posted a movement of +112.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 437,697 in trading volumes.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Vivint Smart Home Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.07%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Vivint Smart Home Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 58.05%, alongside a downfall of -16.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.37% during last recorded quarter.