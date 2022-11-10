Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Quarterly Performance is -20.32%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) was valued at $1.58. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.56 while reaching the peak value of $1.61 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.39. The stock current value is $1.49.Recently in News on November 4, 2022, Sharecare and National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter – renowned for the annual Emmy Awards – announce winners of 2022 Sharecare Awards. Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, announced the complete list of winners of the 2022 Sharecare Awards. Held in association with the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter – which inspires artistic and technical excellence through the renowned Emmy® Award – the Sharecare Awards recognize the year’s best digital campaigns and content that promote health and well-being and embody the spirit of “sharing care.”. You can read further details here

Sharecare Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.0300 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $1.3750 for the same time period, recorded on 07/29/22.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) full year performance was -79.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sharecare Inc. shares are logging -82.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.38 and $8.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3657568 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) recorded performance in the market was -66.82%, having the revenues showcasing -20.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 527.82M, as it employees total of 3279 workers.

The Analysts eye on Sharecare Inc. (SHCR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7873, with a change in the price was noted -0.52. In a similar fashion, Sharecare Inc. posted a movement of -25.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,070,251 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SHCR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Sharecare Inc. (SHCR)

Raw Stochastic average of Sharecare Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.82%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.59%.

Considering, the past performance of Sharecare Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.98%, alongside a downfall of -79.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.32% during last recorded quarter.