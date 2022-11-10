Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close TPG Inc. (TPG) was up 9.42%

At the end of the latest market close, TPG Inc. (TPG) was valued at $32.38. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $31.42 while reaching the peak value of $35.54 and lowest value recorded on the day was $31.10. The stock current value is $35.43.Recently in News on November 9, 2022, TPG Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Total assets under management of $135 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 24% compared to $109 billion as of September 30, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TPG Inc. shares are logging 0.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.09 and $35.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1571115 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TPG Inc. (TPG) recorded performance in the market was 4.21%, having the revenues showcasing 10.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.33B, as it employees total of 1013 workers.

Market experts do have their say about TPG Inc. (TPG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TPG Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.83, with a change in the price was noted +11.30. In a similar fashion, TPG Inc. posted a movement of +46.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 518,274 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TPG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.30.

Technical breakdown of TPG Inc. (TPG)

Raw Stochastic average of TPG Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.48%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of TPG Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.21%. The shares increased approximately by 13.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.79% during last recorded quarter.