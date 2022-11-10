Recent Change of -10.63% in the Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) is priced at $8.36 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.43 and reached a high price of $9.57, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.36. The stock touched a low price of $9.29.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.39 on 11/04/22, with the lowest value was $5.16 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) full year performance was 46.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. shares are logging -19.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.16 and $10.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1961235 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) recorded performance in the market was 53.69%, having the revenues showcasing 2.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.47B, as it employees total of 12126 workers.

Analysts verdict on Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.83, with a change in the price was noted -0.18. In a similar fashion, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. posted a movement of -2.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,157,430 in trading volumes.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.14%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 53.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.88%, alongside a boost of 46.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.30% during last recorded quarter.