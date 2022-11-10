Reason’s why Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $18.70

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) is priced at $10.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.70 and reached a high price of $12.06, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.79. The stock touched a low price of $10.13.Recently in News on November 9, 2022, Life Time Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (“Life Time,” “we,” “our,” “us,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LTH) today announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.55 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $8.75 for the same time period, recorded on 11/04/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) full year performance was -47.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. shares are logging -56.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.75 and $23.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1554197 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) recorded performance in the market was -40.62%, having the revenues showcasing -31.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.02B, as it employees total of 7800 workers.

Analysts verdict on Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Life Time Group Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.37, with a change in the price was noted -3.62. In a similar fashion, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -26.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 361,551 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LTH is recording 0.88 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.87.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.11%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Life Time Group Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.17%, alongside a downfall of -47.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.64% during last recorded quarter.