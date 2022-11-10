Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) was valued at $259.25. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $254.61 while reaching the peak value of $255.67 and lowest value recorded on the day was $241.61. The stock current value is $241.74.Recently in News on November 3, 2022, Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Publication of 2022 Climate Risk Report. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) announced today the publication of its 2022 Climate Risk Report. The publication of this report highlights Pioneer’s progress toward integrating climate-related risks and opportunities into the Company’s governance structure, business strategy and planning process, and risk management practice. The 2022 report provides numerous positive updates since the inaugural publication in 2021, demonstrating the Company’s commitment to improving its environmental, social and governance metrics. You can read further details here

Pioneer Natural Resources Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $288.46 on 05/31/22, with the lowest value was $179.80 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) full year performance was 40.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares are logging -13.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $156.02 and $279.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2841602 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) recorded performance in the market was 42.24%, having the revenues showcasing 9.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 58.23B, as it employees total of 1932 workers.

Analysts verdict on Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 235.36, with a change in the price was noted +19.97. In a similar fashion, Pioneer Natural Resources Company posted a movement of +9.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,464,776 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PXD is recording 0.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Pioneer Natural Resources Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.74%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.22%, alongside a boost of 40.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.09% during last recorded quarter.