PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD), which is $1.60 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.88 after opening rate of $1.5312 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.3637 before closing at $1.53.Recently in News on November 8, 2022, PaxMedica Initiates Clinical Program to Advance PAX-101 Towards FDA Submission. Final Study Results are Expected in First Half of 2023. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PaxMedica Inc. shares are logging -84.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.52 and $10.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1560862 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) recorded performance in the market was -67.41%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.37M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Specialists analysis on PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PaxMedica Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)

Raw Stochastic average of PaxMedica Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.58%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -67.41%. The shares increased approximately by -6.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by -32.77% in the period of the last 30 days.