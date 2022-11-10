Model N Inc. (MODN): Up ahead of its competition

For the readers interested in the stock health of Model N Inc. (MODN). It is currently valued at $39.11. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $40.00, after setting-off with the price of $39.80. Company’s stock value dipped to $37.16 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $36.17.Recently in News on November 8, 2022, Model N Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results. Total Q4 and Fiscal Year Revenue Grew 13% Year-over-Year. You can read further details here

Model N Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $40.00 on 11/09/22, with the lowest value was $20.95 for the same time period, recorded on 05/23/22.

Model N Inc. (MODN) full year performance was 5.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Model N Inc. shares are logging 1.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.95 and $38.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 623850 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Model N Inc. (MODN) recorded performance in the market was 30.24%, having the revenues showcasing 22.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.47B, as it employees total of 982 workers.

Analysts verdict on Model N Inc. (MODN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Model N Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 30.43, with a change in the price was noted +15.44. In a similar fashion, Model N Inc. posted a movement of +65.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 170,297 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MODN is recording 1.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.00.

Model N Inc. (MODN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Model N Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.11%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Model N Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.02%, alongside a boost of 5.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.72% during last recorded quarter.