International Paper Company (IP) Quarterly Performance is -24.16%: Here is the Surprise Factor

International Paper Company (IP) is priced at $33.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $33.25 and reached a high price of $33.58, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $33.52. The stock touched a low price of $33.06.Recently in News on November 9, 2022, Louisiana Plants 5 Times As Many Trees As It Harvests. Did you know Louisiana plants 5 times as many trees as it harvests? On September 8th, employees of the IP Mansfield mill spoke to 16 different groups of 7th grade students from DeSoto Parish public schools to educate students on the importance of Healthy and Abundant Forests, and the importance of young forest plantations for carbon sequestration. Our mill professionals offered their expertise on the many reusable applications of trees and wood within the circular economy. They also brought examples of final products, like veneer, toilet paper, fluff pulp, and diapers, and gave the kids a chance to make their own paper by hand. You can read further details here

International Paper Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $50.23 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $30.69 for the same time period, recorded on 10/11/22.

International Paper Company (IP) full year performance was -32.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, International Paper Company shares are logging -33.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $30.69 and $50.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3168723 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the International Paper Company (IP) recorded performance in the market was -29.29%, having the revenues showcasing -24.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.84B, as it employees total of 38200 workers.

Specialists analysis on International Paper Company (IP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 38.72, with a change in the price was noted -9.13. In a similar fashion, International Paper Company posted a movement of -21.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,227,525 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IP is recording 0.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.50.

Trends and Technical analysis: International Paper Company (IP)

Raw Stochastic average of International Paper Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.09%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.39%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.31%, alongside a downfall of -32.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.16% during last recorded quarter.