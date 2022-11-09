Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.23M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) was valued at $16.59. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $17.72 while reaching the peak value of $19.415 and lowest value recorded on the day was $17.58. The stock current value is $18.67.Recently in News on November 7, 2022, Varonis to Present at November Investor Conferences. Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced its participation at the following upcoming conferences:. You can read further details here

Varonis Systems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $51.60 on 04/14/22, with the lowest value was $15.61 for the same time period, recorded on 11/07/22.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) full year performance was -70.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Varonis Systems Inc. shares are logging -71.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.61 and $65.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3128476 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) recorded performance in the market was -61.73%, having the revenues showcasing -39.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.18B, as it employees total of 2065 workers.

Analysts verdict on Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.61, with a change in the price was noted -9.99. In a similar fashion, Varonis Systems Inc. posted a movement of -34.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,293,939 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VRNS is recording 0.47 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.47.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Varonis Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.90%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Varonis Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.16%, alongside a downfall of -70.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.99% during last recorded quarter.