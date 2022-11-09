SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT): Up ahead of its competition

For the readers interested in the stock health of SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT). It is currently valued at $11.37. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.88, after setting-off with the price of $9.56. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.42 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $8.64.Recently in News on November 8, 2022, Weebit Nano receives from SkyWater Technology the first silicon wafers it manufactured with embedded Weebit ReRAM. Major milestone toward commercialization of Weebit ReRAM at SkyWater lays groundwork for customers to confidently design innovative and highly differentiated SoCs. You can read further details here

SkyWater Technology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.95 on 08/16/22, with the lowest value was $4.43 for the same time period, recorded on 05/24/22.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) full year performance was -53.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SkyWater Technology Inc. shares are logging -54.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 156.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.43 and $24.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1661797 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) recorded performance in the market was -29.90%, having the revenues showcasing -32.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 440.47M, as it employees total of 590 workers.

Analysts verdict on SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SkyWater Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.24, with a change in the price was noted +4.79. In a similar fashion, SkyWater Technology Inc. posted a movement of +72.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 339,688 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SKYT is recording 2.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.03.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of SkyWater Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.98%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of SkyWater Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 106.35%, alongside a downfall of -53.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 34.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 66.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -32.20% during last recorded quarter.