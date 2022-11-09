Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) was down -28.62%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS), which is $170.93 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $242.585 after opening rate of $236.71 while the lowest price it went was recorded $231.39 before closing at $239.47.Recently in News on November 9, 2022, KPS CAPITAL PARTNERS TO SELL HOWDEN TO CHART INDUSTRIES. KPS Capital Partners, LP (“KPS”) announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its portfolio company, Howden (the “Company”), to Chart Industries, Inc. (“Chart Industries” or “Chart”, NYSE: GTLS), a Ball Ground, Georgia based manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the clean energy and industrial gas markets, for $4.4 billion. You can read further details here

Chart Industries Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $242.59 on 11/08/22, with the lowest value was $108.29 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) full year performance was 22.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Chart Industries Inc. shares are logging -29.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $108.29 and $242.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1852867 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) recorded performance in the market was 50.15%, having the revenues showcasing 14.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.53B, as it employees total of 4771 workers.

Analysts verdict on Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 189.19, with a change in the price was noted +15.49. In a similar fashion, Chart Industries Inc. posted a movement of +9.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 400,884 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GTLS is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.36.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Chart Industries Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.22%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Chart Industries Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 50.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 44.60%, alongside a boost of 22.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.11% during last recorded quarter.