Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) was up 1.42%

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is priced at $151.04 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $151.14 and reached a high price of $155.60, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $148.93. The stock touched a low price of $150.025.Recently in News on November 7, 2022, UMass Lowell, Analog Devices, and the Analog Devices Foundation Collaborate to Advance Student Learning in Science and Engineering With New RF/Microwave Learning Lab. UMass Lowell, Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI), and the Analog Devices Foundation have teamed up to create an Analog Devices RF/Microwave Learning Lab. The state-of-the-art lab officially opened today during a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by UMass Lowell Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation Anne Maglia, UMass Lowell Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs Joseph Hartman, ADI Senior Vice President and CTO as well as Analog Devices Foundation Board Member Dan Leibholz, ADI Vice President of Aerospace and Defense Bryan Goldstein, and ADI General Manager of Aerospace and Defense Yasmine King. You can read further details here

Analog Devices Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $180.01 on 08/15/22, with the lowest value was $133.48 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) full year performance was -18.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Analog Devices Inc. shares are logging -21.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $133.48 and $191.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4966568 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) recorded performance in the market was -14.07%, having the revenues showcasing -13.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 76.57B, as it employees total of 24700 workers.

The Analysts eye on Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the Analog Devices Inc. a BUY rating, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 153.29, with a change in the price was noted +7.58. In a similar fashion, Analog Devices Inc. posted a movement of +5.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,462,948 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADI is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

Technical rundown of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

Raw Stochastic average of Analog Devices Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.09%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.76%.

Considering, the past performance of Analog Devices Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.69%, alongside a downfall of -18.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.73% during last recorded quarter.