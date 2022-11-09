Reason’s why Phillips 66 (PSX) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $115.14

At the end of the latest market close, Phillips 66 (PSX) was valued at $105.11. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $105.27 while reaching the peak value of $105.74 and lowest value recorded on the day was $103.62. The stock current value is $105.17.Recently in News on November 9, 2022, Phillips 66 Outlines Plans to Increase Shareholder Distributions. Return $10 billion – $12 billion to shareholders by end of 2024. You can read further details here

Phillips 66 had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $111.28 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $72.89 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Phillips 66 (PSX) full year performance was 34.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phillips 66 shares are logging -5.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $67.08 and $111.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1887349 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phillips 66 (PSX) recorded performance in the market was 45.06%, having the revenues showcasing 22.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 49.11B, as it employees total of 14000 workers.

Phillips 66 (PSX) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 89.07, with a change in the price was noted +14.71. In a similar fashion, Phillips 66 posted a movement of +16.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,427,423 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PSX is recording 0.53 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.51.

Phillips 66 (PSX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Phillips 66 in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.48%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Phillips 66, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.35%, alongside a boost of 34.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.75% during last recorded quarter.