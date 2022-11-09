Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Quarterly Performance is -28.29%: Here is the Surprise Factor

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) is priced at $8.62 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.78 and reached a high price of $9.79, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.69. The stock touched a low price of $8.50.Recently in News on November 8, 2022, Playtika Holding Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results. Third Quarter Revenue Grew to $647.8 million, up 1.9% Year-over-YearCasual Portfolio Revenue Grew 14.4% year-over-year and is now 54.9% of RevenueDirect-to-Consumer Channel Grew 9.4% Year-over-Year and is now 23.3% of Revenue. You can read further details here

Playtika Holding Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.45 on 02/28/22, with the lowest value was $8.50 for the same time period, recorded on 11/08/22.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) full year performance was -62.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Playtika Holding Corp. shares are logging -64.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and -3.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.92 and $24.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2281067 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) recorded performance in the market was -50.14%, having the revenues showcasing -28.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.48B, as it employees total of 4000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.21, with a change in the price was noted -4.38. In a similar fashion, Playtika Holding Corp. posted a movement of -33.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,482,524 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK)

Raw Stochastic average of Playtika Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.65%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.55%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.34%, alongside a downfall of -62.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.29% during last recorded quarter.