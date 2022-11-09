Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) was valued at $11.78. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.00 while reaching the peak value of $13.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.93. The stock current value is $13.43.Recently in News on November 7, 2022, Perdoceo Education Corporation Reports Third Quarter and Year to Date 2022 Results. Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) today reported operating and financial results for the quarter and year to date ended September 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Perdoceo Education Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.89 on 08/01/22, with the lowest value was $9.65 for the same time period, recorded on 02/25/22.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) full year performance was 28.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Perdoceo Education Corporation shares are logging -3.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.65 and $13.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1457021 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) recorded performance in the market was 14.20%, having the revenues showcasing 9.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 906.12M, as it employees total of 2300 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.61, with a change in the price was noted +3.36. In a similar fashion, Perdoceo Education Corporation posted a movement of +33.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 499,751 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PRDO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO)

Raw Stochastic average of Perdoceo Education Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.90%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Perdoceo Education Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.76%, alongside a boost of 28.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.19% during last recorded quarter.