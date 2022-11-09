KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.27

For the readers interested in the stock health of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE). It is currently valued at $17.01. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $17.47, after setting-off with the price of $15.86. Company’s stock value dipped to $15.5977 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $15.73.Recently in News on October 24, 2022, KLX ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES 2022 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (“KLXE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KLXE) announced today that it will report its 2022 third quarter financial results prior to the Company’s live conference call, which can be accessed via dial-in or webcast, on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). You can read further details here

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.47 on 11/08/22, with the lowest value was $3.13 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) full year performance was 245.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares are logging 4.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 478.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.94 and $16.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 588566 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) recorded performance in the market was 448.71%, having the revenues showcasing 174.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 205.99M, as it employees total of 1520 workers.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.58, with a change in the price was noted +11.87. In a similar fashion, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +230.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 255,214 in trading volumes.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.13%.

If we look into the earlier routines of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 448.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 318.97%, alongside a boost of 245.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 67.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 174.35% during last recorded quarter.