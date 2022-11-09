Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ). It is currently valued at $4.37. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.72, after setting-off with the price of $4.71. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.45 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.58.Recently in News on November 9, 2022, Innoviz Technologies Provides Commercial Updates and Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results. New customer win in Asia expands Innoviz’s geographic footprint and adds new leading autonomous driving platform partner. You can read further details here

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.47 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $2.89 for the same time period, recorded on 04/22/22.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) full year performance was -3.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares are logging -45.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.89 and $8.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1441458 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) recorded performance in the market was -27.76%, having the revenues showcasing -24.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 665.84M, as it employees total of 404 workers.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Innoviz Technologies Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.71, with a change in the price was noted +0.61. In a similar fashion, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. posted a movement of +15.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,569,488 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INVZ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.73%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.75%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Innoviz Technologies Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.65%, alongside a downfall of -3.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.30% during last recorded quarter.