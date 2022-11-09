Here is why Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 6.79%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG), which is $1.89 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.88 after opening rate of $1.74 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.71 before closing at $1.83.Recently in News on October 24, 2022, Department of Mineral Resources and Energy Dismisses Appeals Against the Grant of Waterberg Mining Right. Vancouver, British Columbia and Johannesburg, South Africa–(Newsfile Corp. – October 24, 2022) – Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSX: PTM) (NYSE American: PLG) (“Platinum Group”, “PTM” or the “Company”) reports that on October 13, 2022, Minister Gwede Mantashe (the “Minister”) of the South African Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (“DMRE”) ruled to dismiss a series of appeals filed in 2021 against the grant of the Waterberg Mining Right. The Waterberg Mining Right was granted on January 28, 2021. The Company subsequently received several objections and notices of appeal, filed by individual appellants from local communities, against the decision of the DMRE granting the Waterberg Mining Right. See the Company’s news releases dated March 8, 2021, April 14, 2021, and August 2, 2021 as well as the Company’s recent Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for more details. In his ruling the Minister provided the regulatory reasons why each appeal was denied and also confirmed the DMRE’s assessment that Waterberg JV Resources (Pty) Ltd. has complied with Black Economic Empowerment requirements and Social and Labour Plan community consultation processes. You can read further details here

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8400 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $1.2000 for the same time period, recorded on 07/06/22.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) full year performance was -36.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares are logging -40.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.20 and $3.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1616190 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) recorded performance in the market was 15.82%, having the revenues showcasing 13.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 171.18M, as it employees total of 111 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5216, with a change in the price was noted +0.30. In a similar fashion, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. posted a movement of +18.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 336,427 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PLG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG)

Raw Stochastic average of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.71%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Platinum Group Metals Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.57%, alongside a downfall of -36.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.66% during last recorded quarter.