Here is why Flex Ltd. (FLEX) recent weekly performance of -1.36% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Flex Ltd. (FLEX) was valued at $19.29. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $19.44 while reaching the peak value of $19.96 and lowest value recorded on the day was $19.30. The stock current value is $19.61.Recently in News on November 3, 2022, Flex Receives Cisco 2022 Excellence in Sustainability Award. Flex today announced that the company was nominated and selected for the Cisco 2022 Excellence in Sustainability award. Cisco unveiled the award nominees and winners at its annual Supplier Appreciation Event (SAE) attended by hundreds of component suppliers, manufacturing partners, logistics partners, and Cisco employees. The 31st annual hybrid SAE was held in-person and aired virtually on Cisco TV on September 15, 2022. You can read further details here

Flex Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.15 on 11/02/22, with the lowest value was $13.63 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) full year performance was 9.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Flex Ltd. shares are logging -2.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.63 and $20.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3771663 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Flex Ltd. (FLEX) recorded performance in the market was 6.98%, having the revenues showcasing 6.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.81B, as it employees total of 172648 workers.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.13, with a change in the price was noted +5.12. In a similar fashion, Flex Ltd. posted a movement of +35.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,047,065 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FLEX is recording 0.96 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.74.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Flex Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.56%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Flex Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.06%, alongside a boost of 9.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.34% during last recorded quarter.