Here is why Concord Acquisition Corp (CND) recent weekly performance of 0.00% shouldn’t bother you at All

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Concord Acquisition Corp (CND), which is $10.13 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.13 after opening rate of $10.12 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.12 before closing at $10.13.Recently in News on June 7, 2022, Concord Acquisition Corp Confirms Funding to Extend Period to Consummate Initial Business Combination. Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE: CND) (the “Company”) today announced that Circle Internet Financial Limited, a private company limited by shares incorporated in Ireland (“Circle”) has deposited $2,760,000 into the Company’s trust account for its public stockholders, representing $0.10 per public unit sold in the Company’s initial public offering, which enables the Company to extend the period of time it has to consummate its initial business combination by six months from June 10, 2022 to December 10, 2022 (the “Extension”), as permitted under the Company’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation. You can read further details here

Concord Acquisition Corp had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.59 on 02/15/22, with the lowest value was $9.83 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Concord Acquisition Corp (CND) full year performance was -21.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Concord Acquisition Corp shares are logging -24.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.83 and $13.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2361148 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Concord Acquisition Corp (CND) recorded performance in the market was -2.60%, having the revenues showcasing 1.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 356.78M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Specialists analysis on Concord Acquisition Corp (CND)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Concord Acquisition Corp a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.04, with a change in the price was noted +0.19. In a similar fashion, Concord Acquisition Corp posted a movement of +1.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 166,759 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CND is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Concord Acquisition Corp (CND)

Raw Stochastic average of Concord Acquisition Corp in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.15%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.12%, alongside a downfall of -21.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.20% during last recorded quarter.