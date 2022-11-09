Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS)

At the end of the latest market close, BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) was valued at $9.42. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.42 while reaching the peak value of $9.42 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.40. The stock current value is $9.41.Recently in News on November 7, 2022, Billtrust Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Reports Q3 2022 software and payments segment revenue of $35.2 million, up 35% for the same period in 2021. You can read further details here

BTRS Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.47 on 11/01/22, with the lowest value was $3.95 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) full year performance was 0.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BTRS Holdings Inc. shares are logging -5.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 138.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.95 and $9.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5541812 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) recorded performance in the market was 20.46%, having the revenues showcasing 29.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.55B, as it employees total of 687 workers.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.18, with a change in the price was noted +4.90. In a similar fashion, BTRS Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +108.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,204,100 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTRS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of BTRS Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.13%.

If we look into the earlier routines of BTRS Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 70.96%, alongside a boost of 0.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.04% during last recorded quarter.