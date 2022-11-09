Boiling and ready to burst as PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) last month performance was 23.64%

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is priced at $47.30 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $47.19 and reached a high price of $47.60, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $47.28. The stock touched a low price of $46.37.Recently in News on October 27, 2022, PBF Energy Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.20 per Share. Third quarter income from operations of $1,400.0 million (excluding special items, third quarter income from operations of $1,403.0 million). You can read further details here

PBF Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $49.00 on 10/27/22, with the lowest value was $13.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) full year performance was 210.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PBF Energy Inc. shares are logging -3.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 347.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.58 and $49.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1291339 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) recorded performance in the market was 264.53%, having the revenues showcasing 45.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.51B, as it employees total of 3418 workers.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the PBF Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 34.88, with a change in the price was noted +14.69. In a similar fashion, PBF Energy Inc. posted a movement of +44.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,733,351 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PBF is recording 0.48 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.36.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of PBF Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.03%.

If we look into the earlier routines of PBF Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 264.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 66.07%, alongside a boost of 210.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.84% during last recorded quarter.