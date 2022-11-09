Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 23.66%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) was valued at $0.62. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.61 while reaching the peak value of $0.7575 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.575. The stock current value is $0.69.Recently in News on November 3, 2022, Antelope Enterprise Appoints New Board Directors. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) (“Antelope Enterprise” or the “Company”), which engages in business management, information systems consulting, and online social commerce and live streaming, and is a manufacturer of ceramic tiles used for exterior siding and for interior flooring and design in residential and commercial buildings in China, today announced that effective November 3, 2022, its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Qiguo Wang and Mr. Dian Zhang as members of the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Zhang has been appointed as an independent director and as a member of the Board’s Audit, Compensation and Nomination committees. Mr. Zhang meets the Nasdaq Stock Market independence requirements as well as additional independence requirements under the US securities laws for membership on these committees. The Board of Directors now comprises seven directors, which is an increase from its previous five members, and which includes four independent directors. You can read further details here

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8100 on 04/06/22, with the lowest value was $0.5000 for the same time period, recorded on 10/28/22.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) full year performance was -75.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited shares are logging -76.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $2.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1575763 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) recorded performance in the market was -56.30%, having the revenues showcasing -36.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.28M, as it employees total of 236 workers.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8744, with a change in the price was noted -0.21. In a similar fashion, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited posted a movement of -22.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 131,999 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEHL is recording 1.48 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.87.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.03%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.12%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -56.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.47%, alongside a downfall of -75.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -36.83% during last recorded quarter.