Analysts Mean recommendation for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) was 2.60: Is this the key time?

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) is priced at $32.99 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $42.94 and reached a high price of $43.50, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $42.00. The stock touched a low price of $28.0501.Recently in News on November 8, 2022, American Equity Announces Strategic Partnership With 26North. American Equity to Acquire Strategic Equity Stake in 26North;Anant Bhalla to Join 26North Board of Directors. You can read further details here

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $44.49 on 02/11/22, with the lowest value was $28.05 for the same time period, recorded on 11/08/22.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) full year performance was -4.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares are logging -25.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $32.65 and $44.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5099491 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) recorded performance in the market was -15.24%, having the revenues showcasing -21.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.93B, as it employees total of 800 workers.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 38.17, with a change in the price was noted -2.14. In a similar fashion, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company posted a movement of -6.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 568,707 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEL is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.15.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.02%.

If we look into the earlier routines of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.60%, alongside a downfall of -4.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -22.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by -15.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.66% during last recorded quarter.