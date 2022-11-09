Amyris Inc. (AMRS): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Amyris Inc. (AMRS) was valued at $2.58. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.62 while reaching the peak value of $2.74 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.485. The stock current value is $2.59.Recently in News on November 8, 2022, AMYRIS, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS. Sixth consecutive quarter of record consumer revenue – Consumer revenue of $46.6 million increased 98% compared to Q3 2021. You can read further details here

Amyris Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.37 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.47 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/22.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) full year performance was -80.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amyris Inc. shares are logging -81.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.47 and $14.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5363043 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amyris Inc. (AMRS) recorded performance in the market was -52.13%, having the revenues showcasing -20.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 800.70M, as it employees total of 980 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.66, with a change in the price was noted +0.79. In a similar fashion, Amyris Inc. posted a movement of +43.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,308,632 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

Raw Stochastic average of Amyris Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.14%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.93%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Amyris Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 49.71%, alongside a downfall of -80.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.31% during last recorded quarter.