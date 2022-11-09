American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is priced at $0.29 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.3301 and reached a high price of $0.3301, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.33. The stock touched a low price of $0.255.Recently in News on November 7, 2022, American Rebel Holdings, Inc. To Present at Q4 Investor Summit. Nashville, Tennessee–(Newsfile Corp. – November 7, 2022) – American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) (“American Rebel,” or the “Company”) today announced that Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer, and Corey Lambrecht, Board Member, will be attending the Q4 Investor Summit Live in NYC at the Sheraton Times Square. Mr. Ross will be discussing the Company’s recent acquisition of Champion Safe Company that closed on July 29, 2022, and the Company’s first quarter as a combined company. You can read further details here

American Rebel Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.2000 on 01/21/22, with the lowest value was $0.2300 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) full year performance was -92.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Rebel Holdings Inc. shares are logging -96.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.23 and $7.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1751131 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) recorded performance in the market was -94.88%, having the revenues showcasing -60.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.53M.

Analysts verdict on American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the American Rebel Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5995, with a change in the price was noted -0.44. In a similar fashion, American Rebel Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -60.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,043,465 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AREB is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of American Rebel Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.38%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.07%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of American Rebel Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -94.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -70.35%, alongside a downfall of -92.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.52% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -60.41% during last recorded quarter.