Why is First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG) down -26.14% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG) was valued at $16.18. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $15.50 while reaching the peak value of $17.03 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.75. The stock current value is $14.86.Recently in News on November 7, 2022, First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2022 Financial Results and Raises Certain of Its Full Year Guidance. Total revenues of $186.9 million, up 18.7% compared to prior yearSame-restaurant sales growth of 12.0% driven by same-restaurant traffic growth of 3.7%Income from operations margin of 1.4% and restaurant level operating profit margin of 17.3%11 system-wide restaurants opened across 9 states. You can read further details here

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.95 on 09/12/22, with the lowest value was $11.57 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG) full year performance was -26.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. shares are logging -32.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.57 and $21.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 915182 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG) recorded performance in the market was -11.34%, having the revenues showcasing -11.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 906.61M, as it employees total of 10000 workers.

Specialists analysis on First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.92, with a change in the price was noted +1.39. In a similar fashion, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. posted a movement of +10.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 208,848 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FWRG is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

Trends and Technical analysis: First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG)

Raw Stochastic average of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.03%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.19%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.98%, alongside a downfall of -26.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.65% during last recorded quarter.