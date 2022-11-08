Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX). It is currently valued at $5.82. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.82, after setting-off with the price of $4.91. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.82 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.92.Recently in News on November 3, 2022, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Announces Business and Pipeline Highlights and Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results. All sites open and actively enrolling in Phase 1 portion of Phase 1/2 clinical trial of THE-630 in advanced GIST; preliminary dose escalation data expected in Q2 2023. You can read further details here

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.21 on 03/21/22, with the lowest value was $4.01 for the same time period, recorded on 11/04/22.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) full year performance was -64.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -71.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.01 and $20.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 512525 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) recorded performance in the market was -54.10%, having the revenues showcasing -32.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 222.03M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.56, with a change in the price was noted +0.30. In a similar fashion, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +5.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 81,193 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for THRX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX)

Raw Stochastic average of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.51%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -54.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.19%, alongside a downfall of -64.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -32.95% during last recorded quarter.