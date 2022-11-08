The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN)

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) is priced at $16.30 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.44 and reached a high price of $18.10, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.80. The stock touched a low price of $15.50.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Golden Sun Education Group Limited shares are logging -82.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.41 and $95.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 879808 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) recorded performance in the market was 0.00%, having the revenues showcasing -62.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 294.38M, as it employees total of 454 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Golden Sun Education Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN)

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Sun Education Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.32%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.03%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Golden Sun Education Group Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording 0.00%. The shares increased approximately by -22.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -62.21% during last recorded quarter.