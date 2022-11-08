Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 173.14K

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) is priced at $3.03 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.70 and reached a high price of $3.0797, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.60. The stock touched a low price of $2.66.Recently in News on October 7, 2022, Singularity Future Technology Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice of Delisting and Intention to Request Hearing. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (“Singularity” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SGLY) announced today that on October 3, 2022, it received a notice (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) advising that the Company’s securities would be subject to delisting unless the Company timely requests a hearing before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”). Accordingly, the Company intends to timely request a hearing before the Panel. The hearing request will stay any delisting or suspension action through October 25, 2022. Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rules, in connection with the hearing request, the Company will request that the automatic stay be extended through the conclusion of the hearings process and the expiration of any additional extension period granted by the Panel following the hearing. You can read further details here

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.86 on 04/07/22, with the lowest value was $2.00 for the same time period, recorded on 10/26/22.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) full year performance was -10.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Singularity Future Technology Ltd. shares are logging -84.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.00 and $19.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 670577 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) recorded performance in the market was -36.48%, having the revenues showcasing -4.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 67.60M, as it employees total of 42 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Singularity Future Technology Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.01, with a change in the price was noted -0.46. In a similar fashion, Singularity Future Technology Ltd. posted a movement of -13.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 156,641 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SGLY is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.20.

Technical breakdown of Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY)

Raw Stochastic average of Singularity Future Technology Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.04%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Singularity Future Technology Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -36.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.26%, alongside a downfall of -10.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.82% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.11% during last recorded quarter.