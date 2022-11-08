Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

For the readers interested in the stock health of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI). It is currently valued at $42.88. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $53.19, after setting-off with the price of $52.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $49.77 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $50.96.Recently in News on November 7, 2022, Silvergate announces changes to its executive team. Silvergate Capital Corporation (the “Company” or “Silvergate”) (NYSE: SI), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital asset industry, today announced the promotion of Ben Reynolds to President, and appointment of Kate Fraher as Chief Risk Officer, of both the Company and its subsidiary, Silvergate Bank. In their new roles, Ben and Kate will continue reporting to Alan Lane, CEO of Silvergate and the bank. You can read further details here

Silvergate Capital Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $162.65 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $42.48 for the same time period, recorded on 11/08/22.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) full year performance was -76.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Silvergate Capital Corporation shares are logging -82.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and -13.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $49.50 and $239.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 974996 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) recorded performance in the market was -65.61%, having the revenues showcasing -49.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.65B, as it employees total of 279 workers.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 76.35, with a change in the price was noted -13.78. In a similar fashion, Silvergate Capital Corporation posted a movement of -23.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 921,499 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SI is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Silvergate Capital Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.96%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Silvergate Capital Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -65.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.43%, alongside a downfall of -76.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -49.17% during last recorded quarter.