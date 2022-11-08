Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.65M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) was valued at $5.03. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.055 while reaching the peak value of $5.87 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.91. The stock current value is $5.81.Recently in News on October 31, 2022, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Announces Global Enrollment Update for Pivotal Phase 3 RECOVER Study Evaluating Brilaroxazine for Schizophrenia. – Enrollment ongoing at multiple sites in the US and Europe; site initiation in Asia expected in November 2022 -. You can read further details here

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.87 on 11/07/22, with the lowest value was $0.53 for the same time period, recorded on 08/01/22.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) full year performance was 52.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares are logging 11.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 996.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $5.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 639979 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) recorded performance in the market was 101.04%, having the revenues showcasing 772.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 118.70M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Analysts verdict on Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.91, with a change in the price was noted +4.62. In a similar fashion, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +388.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,176,517 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RVPH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.44%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 101.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 237.79%, alongside a boost of 52.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 48.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 149.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 772.90% during last recorded quarter.