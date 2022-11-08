Recent Change of 5.18% in the Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

For the readers interested in the stock health of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM). It is currently valued at $45.31. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $43.98, after setting-off with the price of $43.89. Company’s stock value dipped to $42.205 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $43.08.Recently in News on November 8, 2022, YAMANA ENTERS INTO ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PAN AMERICAN AND AGNICO EAGLE REGARDING THEIR BINDING OFFER AND RECOMMENDS AGAINST THE GOLD FIELDS TRANSACTION. Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX: PAAS) (Nasdaq: PAAS) (“Pan American”) and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM) (“Agnico Eagle”) are pleased to announce that Yamana Gold Inc. (“Yamana”) has executed and delivered the arrangement agreement (the “Pan American-Agnico Agreement”) providing for our previously announced definitive binding offer dated November 4, 2022 (the “Pan American-Agnico Transaction”) pursuant to which Pan American would acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Yamana (the “Yamana Shares”) and Yamana would sell certain subsidiaries and partnerships which hold Yamana’s interests in its Canadian assets to Agnico Eagle, including the Canadian Malartic mine. See Pan American’s and Agnico Eagle’s joint press release of November 4, 2022 for a detailed description of the Pan American-Agnico Transaction. A copy of the November 4, 2022 press release is available at: Pan American and Agnico Eagle Deliver Definitive Binding Offer to Acquire Yamana. You can read further details here

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $67.14 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $36.69 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) full year performance was -19.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares are logging -32.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $36.69 and $67.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1349419 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) recorded performance in the market was -18.93%, having the revenues showcasing -4.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.90B, as it employees total of 6810 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Agnico Eagle Mines Limited a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 43.47, with a change in the price was noted -6.87. In a similar fashion, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited posted a movement of -13.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,100,562 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEM is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Technical breakdown of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

Raw Stochastic average of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.24%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.30%, alongside a downfall of -19.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.12% during last recorded quarter.